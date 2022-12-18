First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First National in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 30.4% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

First National Price Performance

FXNC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Equities research analysts expect that First National will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

