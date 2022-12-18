First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 194 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after purchasing an additional 384,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

