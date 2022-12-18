Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,171. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average of $506.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

