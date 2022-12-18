Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0880 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $65.65 million and $17.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

