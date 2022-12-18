Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. BNP Paribas started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.54. 3,095,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.96. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $136.36.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

