Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.87. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Kevin D. Maroney sold 1,384 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $50,682.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.3% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Evans Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

