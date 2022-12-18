ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 618,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 284,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.04.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 24.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
