ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 331,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock remained flat at $86.58 during trading hours on Friday. 716,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,659. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

