Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $84.05 million and $718,131.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00007909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,703.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00382442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.66 or 0.00860020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00094750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00609697 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00269935 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,614,538 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

