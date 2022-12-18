Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $23.52 on Friday, hitting $667.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $616.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

