Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enzo Biochem

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.