Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.