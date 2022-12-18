Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENLV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
