Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $38.37 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

