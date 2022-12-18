Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 168,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.13. 639,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,465. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.10.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 182.46% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 47.4% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

