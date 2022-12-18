Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 19,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,222. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

