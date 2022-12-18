Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 12,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,848. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.