Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 193,877 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,042,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 197,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,420. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

