Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE EVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 128,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.