Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. 128,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 95,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $323,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

