Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Up 8.2% in November

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 787,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 727,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,140. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

