Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Update

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,155,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,375. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

