Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of DFS traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.89. 4,629,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,787. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

