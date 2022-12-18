Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digital World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DWACW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 24.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,974,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth $86,000.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

