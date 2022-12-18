Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $101.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.