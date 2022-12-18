Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 165,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. 56,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Digital Media Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

