Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 147,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 18,840,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,521. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dermata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

