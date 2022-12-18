DeFiChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $232.21 million and $1.50 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

