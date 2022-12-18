DeepOnion Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $33.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00117893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00203233 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,780,731 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

