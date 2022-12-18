DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:DALS remained flat at $9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,956. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

