Creditcoin Price Tops $0.46 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002736 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $95.14 million and $8.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00011527 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
