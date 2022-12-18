CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.