CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

