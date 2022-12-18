Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 921 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 436.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 250,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,003,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 32.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

