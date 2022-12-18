Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after buying an additional 384,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.