Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.