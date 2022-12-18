Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

