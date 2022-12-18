Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 258 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 294.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $246.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.00. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

