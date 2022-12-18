Conflux (CFX) Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $49.49 million and $1.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,759.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00384937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00862246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.00610925 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00269796 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0239628 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,802,179.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

