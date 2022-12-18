Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Update

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $77.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,426,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,105. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.