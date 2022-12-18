Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cogent Biosciences

A number of analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

