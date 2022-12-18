Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 64,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,957. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

