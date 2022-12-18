Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.68. 3,937,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,449. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
