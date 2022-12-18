China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Pharma Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of China Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 4,304,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,309. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.62. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

