Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 23,250,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Chewy Trading Up 3.6 %
Chewy stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. 4,596,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $61.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
Insider Activity at Chewy
Institutional Trading of Chewy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
