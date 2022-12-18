Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230,680 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $102,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,865,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 69.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 173.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,271. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

