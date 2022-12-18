Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Certara Price Performance
CERT traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 866,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -539.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,017,803 shares of company stock valued at $450,292,082. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
About Certara
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
