Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Price Performance

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 53,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Central Puerto has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

