Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.15. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

