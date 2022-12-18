Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

