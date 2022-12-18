Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 782.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.02 and its 200-day moving average is $162.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

