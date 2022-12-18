Casper Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $292.18 million and $3.78 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,364,487,648 coins and its circulating supply is 10,591,800,418 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,362,152,772 with 10,589,624,293 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02717736 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,596,812.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

