Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $336.01 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.26 billion and $336.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.76 or 0.07073799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00031947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022182 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,484,511,772 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.